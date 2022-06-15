Latest Weather Blog
Teenage girl was raped, shot before being dumped at New Orleans intersection
NEW ORLEANS - Police believe a man raped a teenage girl before he shot her in the head and left her to die at a New Orleans street corner.
The victim was one of two girls, ages 14 and 15, found shot last week after they were reportedly dumped at the intersection of Marque Road and Chef Menteur Highway.
Investigators believe Mitchell picked up the girls June 9 in St. Tammany Parish, according to arrest documents obtained by The Times-Picayune.
Police said he then drove them to an unspecified location in New Orleans and asked for sex. When they refused, he allegedly held one girl at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex. Both juveniles were shot shortly afterward.
The girls were brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the head.
Mitchell, who was on probation for an assault charge at the time, is facing charges of first-degree rape and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He's being held without bond in the Orleans Parish jail.
