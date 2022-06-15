95°
Teenage girl was raped, shot before being dumped at New Orleans intersection

2 hours 20 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, June 15 2022 Jun 15, 2022 June 15, 2022 1:00 PM June 15, 2022 in News
Source: The Times-Picayune
By: WBRZ Staff
Jordan Mitchell (photo via The Times Picayune)

NEW ORLEANS - Police believe a man raped a teenage girl before he shot her in the head and left her to die at a New Orleans street corner. 

The victim was one of two girls, ages 14 and 15, found shot last week after they were reportedly dumped at the intersection of Marque Road and Chef Menteur Highway.

Investigators believe Mitchell picked up the girls June 9 in St. Tammany Parish, according to arrest documents obtained by The Times-Picayune.

Police said he then drove them to an unspecified location in New Orleans and asked for sex. When they refused, he allegedly held one girl at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex. Both juveniles were shot shortly afterward.

The girls were brought to a hospital with gunshot wounds to the head.

Mitchell, who was on probation for an assault charge at the time, is facing charges of first-degree rape and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He's being held without bond in the Orleans Parish jail. 

