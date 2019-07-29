91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenage girl pulled from crashed vehicle on I-10, transported in critical condition

1 year 10 months 6 days ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 2:01 PM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crews have rescued a teenage girl after her vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-10, trapping her inside Thursday.

The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Thursday on I-10 East at Siegen Lane. Authorities say the guardrail went through the vehicle, crews were able to extricate the victim shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon.

Sources say the teenager has sustained critical injuries.

The right lane of I-10 East was blocked at the scene of the crash, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days