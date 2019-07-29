91°
Teenage girl pulled from crashed vehicle on I-10, transported in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - Crews have rescued a teenage girl after her vehicle crashed into a guardrail on I-10, trapping her inside Thursday.
The crash occurred around 1:50 p.m. Thursday on I-10 East at Siegen Lane. Authorities say the guardrail went through the vehicle, crews were able to extricate the victim shortly after 2:30 in the afternoon.
Sources say the teenager has sustained critical injuries.
#breaking teenage girl crashed in guard rail traveling 1-10 E near siegan. Authorities say injuries are 'very severe' @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/fn19H0h3gV— Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) September 21, 2017
The right lane of I-10 East was blocked at the scene of the crash, but has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
