Teenage girl allegedly had her mom killed in Baton Rouge murder plot; two 16-year-olds in custody

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers are facing charges after a 16-year-old girl allegedly had her mom killed late Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone, was shot multiple times at the Highland Club apartments on Jefferson Highway around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said she was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Deputies found the suspected killer, a 16-year-old boy, near the home where the shooting happened. The sheriff's office says he confessed to the killing but claimed that a 16-year-old girl convinced him to carry out the shooting.

WBRZ learned Thursday night that Stone is the mother of the 16-year-old girl accused in the killing. Sources said Stone's eldest child took the hit out on her mom after an apparent argument over where she should live.

The girl was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to having her mother killed.

Both teens were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. The male was booked for second-degree murder and for possessing a weapon as a juvenile, and the girl was booked as a principal to second-degree murder.

Neither suspect was immediately identified due to their age.

Editor's note: The sheriff's office initially identified one of the suspects as a 17-year-old.