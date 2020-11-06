56°
Teen shot Wednesday night on 74th Ave. in East Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot Wednesday night in East Baton Rouge.
Authorities responded to reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the 2200 block of 74th Ave. at Pembroke St.
Officials say one juvenile was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
