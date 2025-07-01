Teen pleads guilty to multiple counts of attempted murder in 2023 College Drive nightclub shooting

BATON ROUGE - A teenager arrested after a 2023 nightclub shooting pleaded guilty to several counts of attempted murder.

Jron Hines, 17, was charged as an adult after he shot up the Dior Bar and Lounge off College Drive in January 2023. He was 15 at the time.

He pleaded guilty to four out of thirteen counts on Monday, with the rest being dismissed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with credit for time served.

He will serve this sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, a 19th JDC judge said.

Hines, Nikeal Franklin and Shawnchez Lemar were all arrested for the Jan. 22, 2023, shooting at a "Back to College" night event. Another man, Jy'Shaun Jackson, was arrested as principal to the crimes.

Jackson and Franklin are due back in court on July 28 for their trials.

Police said at the time that the four entered the club, walked to the bar, and two of them walked outside to their car while the other two moved to the patio area of the club. From there, the pair outside slid weapons under the patio fence and handed them off to the other two men, who later attacked the club. Police noted that all four men were inside the club when the shooting started.