69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Red Bean Gumbo King' shows off cooking in preparation for Festival of the Bonfires

2 hours 45 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, December 24 2025 Dec 24, 2025 December 24, 2025 3:59 PM December 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. JAMES PARISH - Alongside St. James Parish's tradition of Christmas Eve bonfires is the tradition of red bean gumbo.

Larry Roussel, the "Red Bean Gumbo King," was able to show how he celebrates with various gumbos.

Trending News

The bonfires on the levee will be lit at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days