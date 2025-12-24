Latest Weather Blog
BTR anticipates busier-than-usual Christmas holiday travel period
BATON ROUGE- Dec. 19 through Jan. 5 is considered the Christmas holiday travel period. This year, the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is anticipating a busier-than-usual holiday travel period.
"Our numbers are showing we are about 7 and a half percent up compared to last year," Assistant Director of Aviation Louis Hubbard said.
Hubbard says airlines have increased capacity, allowing more seats to come into the market. He says this gives more options for people to fly out of Baton Rouge.
"This shows that the community is definitely supporting the airport. As the airlines bring in more flights and more seats, the more people that are obviously in those seats definitely helps us in the conversations of bringing on more air service and more destinations to the area," Hubbard said.
Hubbard says typically New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve are slower travel days, but there were a few passengers catching last-minute flights out of the airport today.
"I'm here to go have fun and make new memories for Christmas and just reflect on the goodness of god too honestly."
While some passengers faced flight delays, it didn't rain on their Christmas spirit.
Trending News
"Going skiing, meeting the daughters, but looks like it's not going to happen, our flight out of Baton Rouge is delayed, so our connection is going to be missed in Dallas," Traveler Danny McGlynn said.
McGlynn says they will probably end up having to stay in Dallas tonight and fly to their destination Christmas morning.
"It's not ideal, but it's Christmas, we'll make it, Santa Claus will just have to make a hotel stop," he said.
If you have any plans on flying out of the Baton Rouge Metro Airport this holiday season, be sure to check their website for information on flights and parking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home destroyed in early morning fire on Lori Burgess Avenue
-
One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street
-
Gayle Rome has been building Christmas bonfires for decades, but this year's...
-
St. James Parish prepares to light Papa Noel's way with traditional levee...
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
Sports Video
-
EBR Schools gets ready for Bob Pettit Boys Basketball Tournament at BRCC
-
Lane Kiffin releases LSU Football coaching lineup for 2026 season
-
A second LSU offensive lineman plans to enter the transfer portal
-
LSU's Grace Knox wins SEC Freshman of the Week
-
Chiefs considering a move to Kansas from Missouri