One juvenile injured in Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE — One juvenile was injured in a Christmas Eve shooting on Seneca Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened on Seneca Street near N. Acadian Thruway on Wednesday morning.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, sources said.

WBRZ has reached out to Baton Rouge Police for more details.