Arrest warrant filed for fourth person involved in Baton Rouge club shooting that injured 12

The scene outside Dior Bar & Lounge later Sunday morning, roughly 8.5 hours after the shooting.

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant has been filed for a fourth person suspected to be involved in a January nightclub shooting that injured 12 people.

Jron Hines, 17, is wanted on 12 counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

On Jan. 22, 2023, the Dior Bar & Lounge off College Drive was holding a "back to college" night from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., when people inside the club started firing rounds around 1:30 a.m..

Police already arrested and booked three others for the crime. 19-year-old Nikeal Franklin and 19-year-old Jy'Shaun Jackson were arrested on February 13, while 22-year-old Shawnchez Lemar was arrested and booked on May 5. Franklin and Lemar were booked on 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder, while Jackson was booked as a principal to attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, the four entered the club, walked to the bar, and two of them walked outside to their car while the other two moved to the patio area of the club. From there, the pair outside slid weapons under the patio fence and handed them off to the other two men, who later carried out the attack inside the club. Police noted that all four men were inside the club when the shooting started.