Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night

2 hours 38 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 10:12 AM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MARINGOUIN - A teenager was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Maringouin, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

The teen has been identified as Derrien Scott, 17, a high schooler in the Iberville Parish School District. Another person, a 19-year-old, was hurt in the shooting. Both teens are from the Maringouin area.

The shooting happened at the Ridgewood Apartments around 6:12 p.m. 

The investigation is still ongoing, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ.

