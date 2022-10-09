60°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen injured in New Iberia shooting Sunday
NEW IBERIA – Deputies in Iberia Parish say one man was injured in a shooting in New Iberia Sunday night.
According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Wendell Rayborn, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ambassador W Lemelle Drive around 8 p.m.
At the scene, Rayborn said deputies found a 17-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies say the victim was conscious and speaking to deputies. He was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IPSO at 369-3711.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials hope renovations at Baton Rouge Zoo will benefit surrounding neighborhoods
-
Officers on leave after gunfight at Highland apartment
-
Daycare employees fired after viral video showing terrified children
-
Drought conditions drop Mississippi River waters, exposing 19th-century shipwreck
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...