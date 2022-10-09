60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen injured in New Iberia shooting Sunday

5 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, November 13 2016 Nov 13, 2016 November 13, 2016 10:06 PM November 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

NEW IBERIA – Deputies in Iberia Parish say one man was injured in a shooting in New Iberia Sunday night.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Wendell Rayborn, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ambassador W Lemelle Drive around 8 p.m.

At the scene, Rayborn said deputies found a 17-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies say the victim was conscious and speaking to deputies. He was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IPSO at 369-3711.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days