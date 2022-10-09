Teen injured in New Iberia shooting Sunday

NEW IBERIA – Deputies in Iberia Parish say one man was injured in a shooting in New Iberia Sunday night.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Wendell Rayborn, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Ambassador W Lemelle Drive around 8 p.m.

At the scene, Rayborn said deputies found a 17-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies say the victim was conscious and speaking to deputies. He was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IPSO at 369-3711.