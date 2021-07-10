88°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen fatally shot at East Feliciana home overnight
JACKSON - A 17-year-old was shot at his home overnight and rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died early Saturday morning.
The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it first responded to the shooting on Race Street in Jackson shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies arrived to find De'Armarione Hawkins, 17, shot inside his own home.
Hawkins was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later.
The sheriff's office said it's investigating the shooting alongside the Jackson Police Department.
Trending News
No other information related to the shooting was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former prosecutor among handful indicted in money laundering scheme
-
Weeds at pharmacy chain growing out of control, residents tired of the...
-
Former governor, Edwin Edwards still showing spirit while under hospice care
-
New memo from State Police, more than two years after Ronald Greene...
-
Aftermath of pileup wreck on Basin Bridge