88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen fatally shot at East Feliciana home overnight

1 hour 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, July 10 2021 Jul 10, 2021 July 10, 2021 2:16 PM July 10, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKSON - A 17-year-old was shot at his home overnight and rushed to a Baton Rouge hospital where he died early Saturday morning.

The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office said it first responded to the shooting on Race Street in Jackson shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies arrived to find De'Armarione Hawkins, 17, shot inside his own home. 

Hawkins was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later. 

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the shooting alongside the Jackson Police Department. 

Trending News

No other information related to the shooting was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days