95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen arrested connected to shooting in St. Mary Parish

3 hours 9 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2024 Aug 12, 2024 August 12, 2024 10:29 AM August 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dylan Meche

BALDWIN— An unnamed teen is now in jail following a shooting last night in Baldwin.

On social media, the Baldwin Police Department said it was investigating a shooting off Tj Hatcherson Street just before 6 p.m.

About four hours later, Sheriff Anthony Gibson announced his officers arrested a teen suspect. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office also assisted with the arrest.

The victim was also not identified and is currently recovering in the hospital. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin Police at (337) 923-4845.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days