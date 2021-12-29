Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested after accidentally shooting father to death at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A teenager accidentally killed his father when he opened fire inside his home Wednesday morning and now faces criminal charges.
Family members said 43-year-old Mohammad Abdul Aziz was found shot to death at the home on E. Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to sources, Aziz's 17-year-old heard a loud noise inside the home and started shooting.
"He was a hard working man," Judy, Aziz's mother-in-law said. "A hard working family man. A great father to his children.. a wonderful grandfather to my great grand baby...a wonderful husband to my daughter."
The teen was booked in juvenile detention on a charge of negligent homicide.
It is unclear where the Aziz's son got the gun.
The incident happened just blocks from another shooting on North Brookstown Drive that killed 74-year-old Junies Jones.
Baton Rouge Police have said the shootings are not connected.
