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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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EBR Schools hosts 6,000 employees at annual convocation ahead of 2026-27 school...
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Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Three O'Clock Project to open community kitchen
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Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George...
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Railroad Avenue building originally constructed in 1895 sold in Donaldsonville, reports say
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Construction begins on $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project
Sports Video
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Ascension Parish baseball team on the verge of Little League World Series...
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LSU's Jordan Seaton is on the 2026 Outland Trophy preseason watch list
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Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
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Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
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Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp