70°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Trending News
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Police Department hosting K-9 competition demonstration Thursday
-
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
-
Deputies investigating fatal overnight crash on Highland Road that left 24-year-old mother...
-
REPORT: Saints QB Derek Carr expected to miss weeks with oblique injury
-
Alleged drug dealer arrested with 600 lethal doses of fentanyl, $4K in...