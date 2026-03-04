74°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 WB near Essen Lane reopens after crash; congestion approaching Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE — Three lanes of westbound traffic on I-12 are closed near Essen Lane due to a crash.
The crash was first reported around 5:36 a.m. Emergency response vehicles responded to the scene following the crash.
By 7 a.m., the roadway had reopened.
Traffic was congested past Airline Highway.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
