Southbound lanes of Lobdell Highway reopens near Court Street after crash with injuries, WBR deputies say

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A three-vehicle crash briefly blocked southbound lanes of Lobdell Highway near Court Street on Wednesday morning, deputies said. 

The crash was first reported around 7:15 a.m., with the road reopening by 8:25 a.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies added that traffic was diverted to the center turning lane as they responded to the crash. 

Minor injuries were reported, deputies noted. 

