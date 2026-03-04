Southbound lanes of Lobdell Highway reopens near Court Street after crash with injuries, WBR deputies say

PORT ALLEN — A three-vehicle crash briefly blocked southbound lanes of Lobdell Highway near Court Street on Wednesday morning, deputies said.

The crash was first reported around 7:15 a.m., with the road reopening by 8:25 a.m.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies added that traffic was diverted to the center turning lane as they responded to the crash.

Minor injuries were reported, deputies noted.