TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Wednesday, September 04 2024
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

7: 15 a.m.: Vehicle on fire on I-12 WB between Juban Rd and Range Ave

-

7:15 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked on I-110 SB at Hollywood St

-

7:00 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked on I 10 EB at Hwy 3000/Ramah

