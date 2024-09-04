84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
7: 15 a.m.: Vehicle on fire on I-12 WB between Juban Rd and Range Ave
-
7:15 a.m.: Disabled vehicle. Center lane blocked on I-110 SB at Hollywood St
-
Trending News
7:00 a.m.: Accident. Left lane blocked on I 10 EB at Hwy 3000/Ramah
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
-
Tangipahoa Parish announces clearing of 100 blighted properties in parish over last...
-
Denham Springs Elementary School receives donation of new playground equipment
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup