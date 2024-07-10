88°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
Trending News
5:30 a.m.: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 EB before MSRB blocking right lane and shoulder
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New technology attempts to save lives from heat-related deaths, as record-high temps...
-
LSU offering $3K housing buyout for some incoming freshmen
-
Deputies recover 4-year-old's body from water behind Vinton Welcome Center; mother arrested
-
Federal judge orders Angola to take action to protect prisoners from summer...
-
DOTD installs speed feedback signage, changes speed limits along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge