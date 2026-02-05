49°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 EB on Atchafalaya River Bridge in Morgan City reduced to one lane on Thursday

2 hours 38 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 8:28 AM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Eastbound traffic on U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in Morgan City will be reduced to one lane on Thursday as crews work to perform repairs on the bridge deck. 

The closure was scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone, state transportation officials said.

