TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: U.S. 90 EB on Atchafalaya River Bridge in Morgan City reduced to one lane on Thursday
MORGAN CITY — Eastbound traffic on U.S. 90 on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in Morgan City will be reduced to one lane on Thursday as crews work to perform repairs on the bridge deck.
The closure was scheduled to last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone, state transportation officials said.
