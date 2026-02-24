TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6a: Off ramp blocked due to accident in Capitol on I-110 NB off-ramp to Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A;CLEARED

6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on College Dr at S Foster Dr

6:45a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB after Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B