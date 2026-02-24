38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

3 hours 10 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 4:32 AM February 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

6a: Off ramp blocked due to accident in Capitol on I-110 NB off-ramp to Hwy 73/Government St/Exit 1A;CLEARED 

6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on College Dr at S Foster Dr

6:45a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB after Airline Hwy/Exit 2A & B

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days