BRPD: Man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting person in convenience store parking lot

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after he shot a person walking into a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store with a rifle, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police said that 18-year-old Chase Mays shot a man who was entering Lucky Food Mart on Jan. 19.

According to an affidavit, the man was walking in the parking lot of the store when he saw several people armed with guns in front of the store. One of them, later identified as Mays, shouted "Aye, don't move, before shooting two rounds at the man, striking him in the back and neck.

The gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Mays was later identified as the shooter and arrested on Monday on attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon charges.