Fire crews respond to house fire on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Shelley Street.

Firefighters arrived after 12 a.m. Tuesday morning, to find smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Fire officials say that the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the attic.

Two of the residents made it out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported.