LSP: Hammond woman dead, two others injured in Tangipahoa Parish crash

1 hour 7 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 8:27 PM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - A 35-year-old woman died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, Louisiana State Police said.

Officials said Jalisa Alexander, 35, died on the scene on La. Highway 16 near Dykes Lane after another vehicle crossed the center line and struck hers head on.

A passenger in Alexander's vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the other driver suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

