87-year-old killed in Central wreck along Joor Road

1 hour 44 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, December 18 2025 Dec 18, 2025 December 18, 2025 4:24 PM December 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

CENTRAL — One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Two people were taken to a hospital where 87-year-old Gary Chapman of Baton Rouge passed away. 

According to Central Police, an SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, and the occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital. 

Joor Road was shut down between Lovett and Hooper roads. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies assisted in navigating traffic.

