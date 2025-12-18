87-year-old killed in Central wreck along Joor Road

CENTRAL — One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Joor and Lovett roads in Central.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. Two people were taken to a hospital where 87-year-old Gary Chapman of Baton Rouge passed away.

According to Central Police, an SUV hit the backside of an 18-wheeler, and the occupants of the SUV were taken to the hospital.

Joor Road was shut down between Lovett and Hooper roads. It reopened shortly after 1 p.m. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies assisted in navigating traffic.