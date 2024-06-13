89°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Section of College Drive to be shut down Saturday while natural gas leak repaired

BATON ROUGE — A section of College Drive will be shut down going southbound on Saturday while a natural gas leak is repaired under the roadway, the city-parish's public works department said.

The two lanes, north of Perkins Road, will be shut down on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. and will remain closed through 11:30 p.m., documents from the traffic engineering division say.

The College Drive exit on Interstate 10 westbound will also be closed Saturday night starting at 10. The exit will be closed through 5 a.m. Sunday.

