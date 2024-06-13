89°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Section of College Drive to be shut down Saturday while natural gas leak repaired
BATON ROUGE — A section of College Drive will be shut down going southbound on Saturday while a natural gas leak is repaired under the roadway, the city-parish's public works department said.
The two lanes, north of Perkins Road, will be shut down on Saturday starting at 6 a.m. and will remain closed through 11:30 p.m., documents from the traffic engineering division say.
Trending News
The College Drive exit on Interstate 10 westbound will also be closed Saturday night starting at 10. The exit will be closed through 5 a.m. Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint
-
Body found on Terrace Avenue near early learning center
-
Basketball legend, former L.A. Laker Jerry West dies at 86
-
Deputies investigating after child was badly burned Wednesday night
-
Ethylene oxide exposure worse than previously believed in Louisiana, new study shows