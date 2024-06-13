86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

College Drive exit from I-10 westbound will look different starting Saturday

3 hours 13 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2024 Jun 13, 2024 June 13, 2024 7:30 AM June 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The College Drive exit on I-10 westbound will look different starting Saturday. 

The Department of Transportation and Development said the new exit layout is part of the College Drive Flyover project. 

Starting June 15, the right slip lane at the end of the exit ramp that bypasses the traffic signal and allows drivers to access Corporate Boulevard and northbound College Drive will be closed. This closure is necessary for crews to rebuild and improve the interchange.

A new temporary right turn lane will be opened at the College Drive exit traffic signal. This right turn lane will allow drivers to access Corporate Boulevard and northbound College Drive. The updated traffic signal will feature two dedicated left turn lanes and one dedicated right turn lane. Additionally, a second lane will be opened on the I-10 exit ramp to help traffic flow.

Trending News

Once completed, the reconstructed exit will provide drivers with improved access to Corporate Boulevard and College Drive, DOTD says. The closure is expected to last through the summer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days