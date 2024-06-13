College Drive exit from I-10 westbound will look different starting Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The College Drive exit on I-10 westbound will look different starting Saturday.

The Department of Transportation and Development said the new exit layout is part of the College Drive Flyover project.

Starting June 15, the right slip lane at the end of the exit ramp that bypasses the traffic signal and allows drivers to access Corporate Boulevard and northbound College Drive will be closed. This closure is necessary for crews to rebuild and improve the interchange.

A new temporary right turn lane will be opened at the College Drive exit traffic signal. This right turn lane will allow drivers to access Corporate Boulevard and northbound College Drive. The updated traffic signal will feature two dedicated left turn lanes and one dedicated right turn lane. Additionally, a second lane will be opened on the I-10 exit ramp to help traffic flow.

Once completed, the reconstructed exit will provide drivers with improved access to Corporate Boulevard and College Drive, DOTD says. The closure is expected to last through the summer.