TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 22 closed after 18-wheeler crashes into ditch in Sorrento near Panama Road

1 hour 11 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, January 29 2026 Jan 29, 2026 January 29, 2026 11:01 AM January 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — La. 22 is closed after an 18-wheeler crashed into a ditch near Panama Road in Sorrento. 

According to Ascension Parish deputies, the crash happened just before 11 a.m., and both Panama and Ernest Floyd roads are impassable at La. 22.

Deputies said to expect heavy traffic delays for the next several hours. 

