TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash along I-10 at South Acadian stalls traffic Sunday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A Sunday afternoon wreck on I-10 near South Acadian Thruway had traffic backed up all the way across the river for several hours.
According to DOTD, the crash happened just after 1:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes. Nearly two hours later, two lanes were still blocked and congestion ran across the bridge to LA415.
At 4:30 p.m. all lanes were open and traffic was flowing as normal.
It is unclear how the wreck happened and how many people were involved. City-Parish resources said at least one person was injured in the crash.
No more information was immediately available.
