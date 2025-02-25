73°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 EB exit at Essen closed as crews recover semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour

BATON ROUGE — The eastbound Interstate 10 exit at Essen Lane is closed as crews move an overturned semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour that caused a multi-car collision. 

The semi-truck overturned around 10 a.m. on Monday and caused several other vehicles to crash as a result. Seven people were transported in stable condition by Baton Rouge EMS. 

The road closure on Monday lasted more than two hours.

