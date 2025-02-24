Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour overturns, causing multi-car pileup on I-10 eastbound near Essen

BATON ROUGE — An semi-truck carrying 50,000 pounds of flour overturned on Interstate 10 eastbound near the Essen Lane exit, causing multiple lanes to be closed Monday morning.

The semi-truck overturned around 10 a.m. and caused several other vehicles to crash as a result. The truck's cargo of flour spilled onto the interstate, which had to be cleared before the interstate can re-open completely. As of 12:45 p.m., all lanes and the I-12 exit were re-opened.

Traffic was congested as far back as the Mississippi River Bridge on I-10 eastbound. Congestion on I-12 west also reached Airline Highway.

Seven people were transported by EMS. They are all in stable condition, officials added.