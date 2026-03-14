Suspended New Roads firefighter arrested, according to jail records

NEW ROADS — A first responder in Pointe Coupee Parish who was previously suspended following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police was arrested on Friday, according to records from the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.

Aaron Edwards, 34, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Edwards has since bonded out, records show.

Edwards is a part-time deputy at the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a full-time firefighter at the Baton Rouge Fire Department and also employed at the New Roads Fire Department.

WBRZ reported in February that Edwards was suspended from all three jobs as the Louisiana State Police investigated him for inappropriate behavior with teenagers.

It is not yet known what Edwards was charged with.