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Former East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent being considered for CEO of Chicago Public Schools
BATON ROUGE — Former East Baton Rouge Parish School Superintendent Dr. Narcisse is in the running to be the next CEO of Chicago Public Schools, according to the Chicago Board of Education.
The board said more than 100 candidates applied nationwide, with the current names being considered for the role, including Narcisse, Dr. Macquiline King, who is currently serving as the interim CPS CEO and Dr. Meisha Porter. Porter previously served as the chancellor for New York City Schools.
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The winner will replace Pedro Martinez, who was fired by the Board of Education in December 2024 following disputes with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson over funding for CPS.
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