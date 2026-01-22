65°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens near Airline Highway exit in Ascension due to crash with injuries

By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — I-10 eastbound was closed near the Airline Highway exit in Ascension Parish due to a crash with injuries on Thursday morning.

The crash was first reported around 6:37 a.m.

According to emergency officials, one person was injured with a nosebleed.

