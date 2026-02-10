58°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound reopens following vehicle fire near Whiskey Bay
WHISKEY BAY — I-10 eastbound was closed Tuesday morning following a vehicle fire before Whiskey Bay.
The fire was first reported around 5:13 a.m. by 5:43 a.m., only one lane of traffic was closed. By 7:55 a.m., the roadway had reopened entirely.
The closure is between La. 3177 at Butte La Rose and La. 975 at Whiskey Bay.
I-10 westbound was also closed Tuesday morning following a fatal crash.
