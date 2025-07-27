87°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: All lanes reopened on Mississippi River Bridge after Sunday afternoon wreck

Sunday, July 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Two lanes were blocked on I-10 Eastbound and one lane was blocked on I-10 Westbound in a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The left two lanes are blocked Eastbound on the bridge. The left-most lane was blocked Westbound. 

Traffic heading west was backed up to the I-10/I-12 split. 

All lanes westbound were reopened just after 1 p.m.

All lanes eastbound were reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Traffic was backed up at least five miles, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. 

The cause of the wreck was not immediately clear.

