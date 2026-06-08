Two motorcycle club members arrested in alleged vehicle theft, beating in Gonzales parking lot

GONZALES- Two Ascension Parish motorcycle club members were jailed in connection with an alleged vehicle theft and beating that happened in a Gonzales parking lot.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Luis Olivas and Anthony "Papoose" Gregoire, both 38 and of Prairieville, got into a fight with the victim in a parking lot along Oak Plaza Avenue on May 29.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was moving his car when Olivas got in the car and tried to drive away. The victim allegedly fought back and was attacked by Olivas and Gregoire. Deputies said the victim hit his head on the ground and was knocked unconscious.

APSO said a second victim tried to intervene, but was assaulted by the men.

Deputies say Olivas and Gregoire are in the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club. They were both booked for criminal street gangs.

Olivas was additionally arrested for felony theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, disturbing the peace and principal to second-degree battery. Gregoire was booked for second-degree battery.