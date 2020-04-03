Teachers parade past students homes to bring happiness, hope

BATON ROUGE- Schools remain closed throughout the Capitol City because of the coronavirus outbreak, however, teachers are finding ways to safely see their students.

The pandemic can leave many children scared and confused as their day-to-day routines have drastically changed and most are stuck indoors. Teachers at Capitol Elementary School teamed up to brighter their students' day by passing by their homes parade style.

We want them to know that we miss them, despite this horrific pandemic that's going on," Principal Karla Johnson says.

The elementary school faculty and staff gathered together for a 'we miss you parade.'

"We really love our students and want them to know that we understand thay cannot be with us right now but we want to show them continuous love," Johnson says.

The teachers wanted students and parents to know that they are not alone in this crisis.