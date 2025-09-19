Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting tickets

BATON ROUGE — Swifties and movie buffs alike can expect substantial wait times when buying movie tickets for Taylor Swift's newest theatrical experience tied to her new album release in October.

Swift's new album, "Life of a Showgirl," will have an accompanying theatrical experience at AMC movie theaters. "Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will be in theaters from Oct. 3 to 5. The singer's 12th album is being released Oct. 3.

The event will screen in all of AMC's theaters, including AMC 16 on O'Neal Lane, AMC 15 at the Mall of Louisiana and AMC Hammond Palace 10.

Swift's theatrical experience is essentially a mass version of one of her "secret session" album events. The screenings will also include the music video premiere of "The Fate of Ophelia," one of the album's new tracks.

"Other elements in the program’s promised 89-minute running time will include footage shot behind the scenes at the 'Ophelia' video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the album, and Swift’s 'never-before-seen personal reflections' about those new songs," Variety reports about the event.

But getting tickets for the event may be hard for some theatergoers. Visiting AMC Theatres' app or website shows the message "You are in line to access AMC Theatres," along with an estimated wait time. Some users are experiencing wait times as low as one minute, while others are experiencing hour-long waits to buy tickets for Swift's movie or any other showtime.

"Do not close this window as you will lose your place in line," AMC's app and website reads.

The website and app say that visitors who want to book tickets for a Swift showtime will have 10 minutes to do so. The site also directs customers who want tickets for other movies to visit the brick-and-mortar theaters to schedule a showtime.

Similar wait times were seen when Swift's Eras Tour came to theaters in 2023.