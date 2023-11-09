Task force executed more than 50 warrants in month-long operation

BATON ROUGE - A US Marshals task force executed more than 50 warrants in a monthlong operation focused on domestic violence matters.

Officials said the effort was meant to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month (October), and that it spread across nine area parishes.

Seizures included 10 pistols, 3 rifles, 2 Glock “switches” and approximately 2 pounds of narcotics.

Seven homicide warrants were closed, as well, and SWAT teams from BRPD and EBRSO participated in three of the apprehensions.

The US Marshals Middle District Task Force includes personnel from the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole division, Department of Homeland Security Investigations division and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.