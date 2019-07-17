Latest Weather Blog
Target releasing Halloween costumes for children in wheelchairs
Target will be releasing a new collection of Halloween costumes this year designed specially for children in wheelchairs.
The costumes are part of a newly-released sneak peek at Target's 2019 Halloween collection.
So far, the only costumes in the previewed wheelchair collection are pirates and princesses. It's still unclear if more designs will be available later this fall.
Target's website says the costumes are thoughtfully designed with openings in the back to make it easier and more comfortable for dressing children with disabilities.
The costumes are available for preorder now at Target.com.
