Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Target releasing Halloween costumes for children in wheelchairs

3 hours 56 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 16 2019 Jul 16, 2019 July 16, 2019 10:28 PM July 16, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

Target will be releasing a new collection of Halloween costumes this year designed specially for children in wheelchairs.

The costumes are part of a newly-released sneak peek at Target's 2019 Halloween collection.

So far, the only costumes in the previewed wheelchair collection are pirates and princesses. It's still unclear if more designs will be available later this fall.

Target's website says the costumes are thoughtfully designed with openings in the back to make it easier and more comfortable for dressing children with disabilities.

The costumes are available for preorder now at Target.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days