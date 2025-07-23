Target ending price matching in store and online starting next week

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC News) — Target is ending price matching of products sold for less at its competitors' stores and websites.

For 12 years, Target customers who found a product that was sold for less on Amazon or Walmart's websites could request to buy the same product that was sold at a Target store at the lower price.

But the nationwide retailer confirmed to ABC News Monday that it was updating its longtime "Price Match Guarantee" policy, removing the price match with competitors and only keeping the match for products with price differences that were sold in Target stores and on Target's website.

"We've found our guests overwhelmingly price match Target and not other retailers, which reflects the great value and trust in pricing consumers see across our assortment and deals," a Target spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.?

Target said the change would go into effect on July 28.

Other retailers have had the same or similar "Price Match" policies, including Best Buy, which has its own "Price Match Guarantee" policy.

Target first introduced its "Price Match" policy in 2013, becoming the first brick-and-mortar retail chain to launch price matching of products, often sold for cheaper online. The change at the time was supposed to be a permanent update.

Target's sales have recently taken a hit, with the chain retailer reporting May a sizable decrease in its first quarter earnings, down from $24.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 to $23.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

At the time, the retail giant said customers weren't shopping as much in its stores and cited a backlash to Target ending corporate diversity initiatives and uncertainty amid tariff increases.

In comparison, competitor Walmart reported steady sales with a 4.5% growth in the U.S. and 21% growth in its e-commerce business.