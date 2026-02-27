Latest Weather Blog
2 golfers at Baton Rouge Country Club beat millions-to-one odds in scoring hole-in-ones seconds apart
BATON ROUGE — Two golfers at the Baton Rouge Country Club scored back-to-back hole-in-ones just seconds apart, a feat that has near-astronomical odds of happening.
On Jan. 9, Christopher Pipsair and Michael Lang both made hole-in-ones while golfing in the same group at the country club. It was also each of their first hole-in-ones.
Pipsair was the first of the pair to score in the 110-yard third hole of the course.
After another player made it onto the green, it was Lang's turn. Lang, a former college tennis player at the University of Miami, said he was not feeling his best after celebrating Miami's win over Ole Miss the night before, and he was running behind his tee time.
"Why don’t you simply drain this shot so we can move along," Pipsair joked with his fellow golfer before Lang hit the second hole-in-one of the day.
According to the Louisiana Golf Association, the odds of an average golfer making a hole-in-one are commonly cited at about 1 in 12,500. For two players in the same group to achieve the feat, it is estimated by the National Hole-In-One-Registry to be around 1 in 17 million.
Adding to the significance of the day, Pipsair was celebrating his birthday. Lang's 16th anniversary with his wife was also Jan. 9.
