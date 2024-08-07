Tangipahoa sheriff fires deputy after no-warrant raid at Hammond home; says actions violated standards

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff said Wednesday he fired a deputy after seeing a video of a raid conducted at a local home without a search warrant.

Randall Kelley had been placed on administrative leave, but following an investigation Sheriff Gerald Sticker fired him. Criminal charges could be filed against the former officer later.

Video from a home on Monday shows Kelley entering a house and later pushing a young man onto the ground. Sticker said Kelley's actions were not justified, given the lack of a search warrant, and the former deputy's behavior was not aligned with department standards.

"As soon as we were made aware of this situation...Sheriff Sticker removed this deputy from the field, including taking his commission, gear, and unit," Sticker's office said previously while placing the deputy on administrative leave.

A resisting arrest complaint against the person tackled will be dropped, Sticker said.

"While we understand this encounter has increased doubt in your trust of law enforcement, we would like the chance to address that. We ask for your patience in this process and welcome you and your family to engage directly with the sheriff on this matter as it develops," the agency said.