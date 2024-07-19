Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee fired, arrested after physical altercation with inmate
AMITE - A former Tangipahoa Parish Jail employee and an inmate were arrested Friday after a fight between the two.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Jaden Lamark, 20, was booked on one count each of simple battery and malfeasance in office after a July 4 altercation with an inmate, Sanchez Harold.
On July 4, Lamark and Harold got into a verbal argument through closed cell doors that resulted in Harold throwing an unidentified liquid at Lamark. Lamark called for the closed cell to be opened and physically hit Harold multiple times.
Lamark was immediately written up and placed on administrative leave. Harold remained in custody of the jail.
Harold also was booked for one count of battery of a correctional facility employee. He had been in the jail since July 3 on fugitive warrants out of other jurisdictions.
