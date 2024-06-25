91°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for people who stole three riding mowers from equipment store

1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 10:24 AM June 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for who stole three riding lawnmowers.

Deputies responded to Star Equipment on the East I-55 Service Road in Hammond on Wednesday about the three stolen Kubota zero-turn mowers.

Detectives say the suspects stole one older mower and two new mowers. The total value of the three mowers is approximately $20,000.

