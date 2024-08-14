96°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for Dollar General theft suspect
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing from a Dollar General store in Hammond.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the man went into Dollar General on Airport Road, put personal hygiene items into a backpack and left without paying.
Deputies said the man was seen on surveillance video leaving on a red bicycle headed north on South Airport Road.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about this suspect or his whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-6150.
