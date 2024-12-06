54°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish deputies arrest two men accused of computer-aided solicitation of minor
HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two people for computer-aided solicitation of minors and indecent behavior with a juvenile earlier this week, including a convicted sex offender from Lafayette.
Oran Joseph Thomas, 45, and Joshua Landry, 35, were both arrested by deputies in Tangipahoa Parish.
Thomas, who was convicted of a sex crime involving a a child in 2010, was arrested Thursday after planning to meet a person he believed to be a child for sex. He was also arrested Thursday for attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Trending News
Landry, a Hammond man, was arrested after he also engaged in illegal sexual conversations with someone he thought was a child for several days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother arrested for attempted murder after allegedly accidentally shooting her child
-
Good 2 Eat: Turkey Enchilada Skillet
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office's Christmas Crusade
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL
-
LSU football brings in 6th-ranked recruiting class